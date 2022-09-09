Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Price Performance
Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.