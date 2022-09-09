Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Price Performance

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Computer Task Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,393,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 240,870 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 376,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.