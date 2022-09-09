Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Insider Stuart Irving Sells 238,506 Shares

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU – Get Rating) insider Stuart Irving sold 238,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$24.22 ($16.94), for a total transaction of A$5,776,615.32 ($4,039,591.13).

Computershare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.24.

Computershare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Computershare’s previous Final dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Computershare’s payout ratio is 98.18%.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

