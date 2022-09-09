Conceal (CCX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,375.00

Conceal (CCX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $3,375.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,959,968 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment.Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

