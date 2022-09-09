Connectome Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $419,294.00 (CNTM)

Connectome (CNTM) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Connectome has a total market cap of $200,900.51 and approximately $419,294.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Connectome has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Connectome

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.