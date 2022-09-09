ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

