CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $73.28

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.28, but opened at $69.91. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $70.24, with a volume of 3,558 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $469,210.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,646 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 191,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 104,503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 1,966.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,453,000 after buying an additional 779,580 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

