ContentBox Market Cap Reaches $406,099.95 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $406,099.95 and approximately $105,305.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00098520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00075409 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033756 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000275 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002629 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

