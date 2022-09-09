CONTRACOIN Market Cap Tops $924,962.12 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $924,962.12 and $50,988.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 59.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency.Contracoin is a project of Contra Global.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

