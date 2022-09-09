Contrasting Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) & Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG)

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ur-Energy and Kinross Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinross Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67

Kinross Gold has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Ur-Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy N/A -17.24% -9.37% Kinross Gold -18.36% 4.59% 2.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ur-Energy and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.8% of Ur-Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ur-Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ur-Energy and Kinross Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $20,000.00 16,363.31 -$22.94 million ($0.07) -21.00 Kinross Gold $3.73 billion 1.20 $221.20 million ($0.48) -7.19

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Ur-Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

