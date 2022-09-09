Contrasting Nextdoor (KIND) & Its Peers

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) is one of 110 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nextdoor to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nextdoor and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Nextdoor Competitors 686 3683 8947 254 2.65

Nextdoor currently has a consensus target price of 4.55, indicating a potential upside of 45.37%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 51.69%. Given Nextdoor’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million -$95.32 million -3.60 Nextdoor Competitors $7.80 billion $2.05 billion 16.15

This table compares Nextdoor and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nextdoor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor’s peers have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -54.45% -22.05% -16.49% Nextdoor Competitors -154.49% -19.12% -6.33%

Summary

Nextdoor peers beat Nextdoor on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

