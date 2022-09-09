Contrasting PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $420.30 million 2.97 $56.85 million ($1.93) -7.15 TPG RE Finance Trust $240.72 million 2.75 $138.55 million $0.97 8.85

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TPG RE Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG RE Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

69.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -76.32% -8.79% -1.15% TPG RE Finance Trust 37.31% 7.13% 1.94%

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -97.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 99.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 2 1 3.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $17.91, indicating a potential upside of 29.85%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.34%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. Its Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as related interest rate hedging activities. The company's Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

