Contrasting Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.51, suggesting that its share price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $261.96 million 0.55 $26.68 million $0.89 4.38 Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 2.94 -$58.02 million ($0.56) -3.75

This table compares Scienjoy and Hut 8 Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 10.37% 26.21% 19.25% Hut 8 Mining -58.30% 2.24% 1.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Scienjoy and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hut 8 Mining 0 1 3 0 2.75

Scienjoy currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 951.28%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 265.08%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Hut 8 Mining.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Hut 8 Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

