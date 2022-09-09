Convex Finance Market Cap Hits $376.97 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.59 or 0.00026571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $376.97 million and approximately $10.75 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,018.57 or 0.99973744 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037584 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,416,556 coins and its circulating supply is 67,480,734 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance. Convex Finance’s official website is www.convexfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance is a platform built to boost rewards for CRV stakers and liquidity providers alike, all in a simple and easy to use interface. Convex aims to simplify staking on Curve, as well as the CRV-locking system with the help of its native fee-earning token: CVX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

