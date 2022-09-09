Cook Protocol Price Down 14.4% This Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.00464216 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002360 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00795136 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015498 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020325 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000301 BTC.
Cook Protocol Coin Profile
Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.
Buying and Selling Cook Protocol
