Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

CPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

CPRT stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Copart has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 159.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

