Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.
CPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Copart Stock Down 1.6 %
CPRT stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Copart has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 159.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copart (CPRT)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.