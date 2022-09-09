Cope 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,688.00 (COPE)

Cope (COPE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Cope has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cope coin can now be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cope has a total market cap of $815,416.62 and $12,688.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,281.43 or 0.99723420 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036299 BTC.

About Cope

Cope is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope.

Buying and Selling Cope

According to CryptoCompare, “COPE is a project that has two phases. Phase 1 of COPE involves seeking to ascertain and evaluate trader weaknesses and failings retrospectively based on trader calls made about crypto markets and provide reporting on this for self-analysis. Top Call Makers are evaluated based on their call accuracy which along with other parameters results in a COPE score given to them. The top 100 Call Makers are embraced within a COPE index ranking them by their COPE score. Once a consistent list of the top 100 has been generated with the monthly 'reformation' kicking out, introducing new Top Call Makers into the index it provides a narrative for a new type of investment product based on top trader calls as measured using a reliable and accurate mechanism, which leads to phase 2.Users who stake their COPE will receive LP-COPE and this will allow them to unlock their COPE Report highlighting strengths and weaknesses on a call by call basis and highlighting recurring failings, that can be read over and studied to improve. The COPE Engine will be looking over Thousands of reports and globally speaking, will be able to categorise the many different common types of weaknesses and failings and then give some tips on what might be done better next time, based on retrospective statistical results.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cope using one of the exchanges listed above.

