CoPuppy Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,783.00 (CP)

CoPuppy (CP) traded down 35.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One CoPuppy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. CoPuppy has a market cap of $20,134.91 and approximately $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoPuppy has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.28 or 1.00098418 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036265 BTC.

CoPuppy Coin Profile

CoPuppy (CRYPTO:CP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. CoPuppy’s total supply is 56,210,563 coins and its circulating supply is 54,960,563 coins. CoPuppy’s official website is bsc.copuppy.io/layout/index. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal.

Buying and Selling CoPuppy

According to CryptoCompare, “CoPuppy is a dapp process deployed in Binance smart chain, friendly and open to developers, which makes it possible to be compatible with mainstream and innovative DeFi products. Copupy supports multiple types of original DEFI applications, it can help developers and users experience a new NFT experience. In CoPuppy, NFT is not only a collection, but also a decentralized and non-fungible application of games, loan protocol, cross-chain protocol and DEX. CP(CoPuppy Token) is the token for Copupy platform. Burning CP can obtain the NFTs with exclusive copyright and participate in the ecological construction of the platform. CP is the only block chain platform that uses NFTs to replace the equity of token governance. Users holding CP can experience DEFI’s innovative finance, games, movies, music, video games, streaming media and a series of “Build By Puppy” to form a unique NFTs in the open network of Binance Smart Chain, and complete ecological governance. CoPuppy Innovatively introduced collection, game and financial concepts, NFT collections are of inestimable value, games introduced a deflation model, and improved the scalability of NFT through financial lending.”

