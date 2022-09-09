Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.18.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GLW opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.