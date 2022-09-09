Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corteva in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.21.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

