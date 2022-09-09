Cosmos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.52 billion and approximately $1.13 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $15.78 or 0.00074178 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00095422 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001506 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00032812 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008092 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008903 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002579 BTC.
- MediBloc (MED) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000101 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.