Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $585.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI to $585.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $575.28.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $529.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $526.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

