CoTrader Market Cap Reaches $230,981.66 (COT)

CoTrader (COT) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, CoTrader has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $230,981.66 and $74.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,193.38 or 1.00001197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036358 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader.The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.