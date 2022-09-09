Couchbase’s (BASE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BASE. Barclays cut their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Trading Up 5.8 %

BASE stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $699.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.67. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $47.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Couchbase by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Couchbase by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Couchbase by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 145,348 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Couchbase by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,689,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.