Counterparty Market Capitalization Achieves $8.99 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Counterparty has a market cap of $8.99 million and $51,024.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for $3.44 or 0.00016166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00165063 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036758 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004181 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00095970 BTC.
Counterparty Coin Profile
Counterparty (XCP) is a PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,613,892 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Counterparty Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
