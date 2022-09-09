Covestor Ltd Acquires 1,001 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

