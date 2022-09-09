Covestor Ltd Acquires 1,355 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $98.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

