Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 56.0% in the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $227.69 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.14 and a 200 day moving average of $229.62.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.