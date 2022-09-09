Covestor Ltd Boosts Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

