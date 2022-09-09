Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

