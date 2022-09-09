Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 57.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 51.5% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 74,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $30,360,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $938,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MOS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.