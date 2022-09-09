Covestor Ltd Buys 1,180 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Loews by 0.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Loews by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on L. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of L opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

