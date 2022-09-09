Covestor Ltd Buys 577 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 150.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cigna by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Up 0.2 %

CI opened at $290.71 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.29.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.