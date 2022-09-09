Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.