Covestor Ltd Has $198,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $247.94 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

