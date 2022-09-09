Covestor Ltd Has $213,000 Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

