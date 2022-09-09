Covestor Ltd Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.