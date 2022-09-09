Covestor Ltd Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 177.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $233.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.06.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

