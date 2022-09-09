Covestor Ltd Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 153.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Incyte by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 22.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

