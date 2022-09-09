Covestor Ltd Has $237,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 78,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $102.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

