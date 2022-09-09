Covestor Ltd Has $247,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 522.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after buying an additional 387,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,661,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,402,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $298.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $283.72 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

