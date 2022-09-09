Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

