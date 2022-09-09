Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 478.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $234.02 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.59 and a 200-day moving average of $242.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

