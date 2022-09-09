Covestor Ltd Purchases 1,420 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 162.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 232,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after buying an additional 209,631 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 177,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $95.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

