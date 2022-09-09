Covestor Ltd Purchases 2,211 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 257.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MRK opened at $87.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

