Covestor Ltd Purchases 2,681 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 361.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,766,000 after acquiring an additional 117,308 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after buying an additional 133,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after buying an additional 981,803 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLDR opened at $58.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

