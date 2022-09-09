Covestor Ltd Purchases 911 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average is $125.14.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

