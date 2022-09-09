Covestor Ltd Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 386.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 91.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Copart by 897.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Copart Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $116.95 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

