Covestor Ltd Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 546.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,906.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,894.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,058.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho cut their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

