Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

