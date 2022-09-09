Cowen Increases GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $70.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

GTLB stock opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GitLab by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

